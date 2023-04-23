Growing trend

In the first three races of this 2023 Formula 1 season, which preceded the long break that is leading drivers and teams towards the Baku round, the clear supremacy of one team over the others emerged – Red Bull – and above all the existence of a very balanced three-way challenge for the role of second force. Between Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari the team that seems to be proceeding better in terms of trends and the one based in Brackley. There Mercedes in fact it only had the fourth best car in Bahrain, but already in Australia it proved to be the second fastest car on the track. A positive sign that can bode well for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the future, but which at the same time does not distract the Silver Arrows engineers from willingness to deeply improve the W14so much so that experts are talking about a possible one version ‘B’.

Concept to review

The many weeks of stoppage at the Grands Prix that elapsed between the Albert Park weekend and the race that will be held at the end of April in the Azerbaijani capital have served all the teams to work on your weaknesses and Mercedes was no different. It is no coincidence that George Russell himself, speaking to the official F1 website, hinted rather clearly that for the fourth round of the season the Brackley team will offer some significant updates. The big question that everyone is asking, however, is whether we will really see one on the track during the year ‘new’ W14 that definitively renounces the much talked about ‘concept’ of zero sidepods. Toto Wolff had announced this revolution for the Imola race, scheduled for May 21st.

Crucial aerodynamics

Precisely with regard to the ‘car concept’, which has been talked about in recent months especially in relation to the single-seater created by the Anglo-German team, Mercedes itself wanted to explain on its official website what it is about, publishing a sort of ‘guide’ for enthusiasts. “In F1 there are three key technical elements that generate car performance: the tyres, the power unit and the aerodynamics – underlines the team in its explanatory article – but the factor that brings greater differentiation is the aerodynamics. Aerodynamics doesn’t just mean the shape of the car, but also how we use the car, how we control it, how we evolve the balance and set-up to work with the aerodynamics package. Because these factors also have an impact on aerodynamic performance on the track”.

News in Baku

Russell is certain that the car he will have at his disposal in Baku will be profoundly evolved compared to the one that started the championship: “Big changes are coming – announced the young British driver – Of course you can’t get things into the car too fast but I think in due course we will see some big changes and I hope the lap times represent that.”. Russell also confirmed that he has Already tried the updates to the Mercedes simulator. “Yes, we are hard at work with these changes – has explained – I don’t want to give away too much and we need to make sure they work as intended. We’re getting more benefits in the last two to three weeks than we got this entire winterso the direction is definitely the right one”.