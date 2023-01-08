Mercedes is one of the protagonists of the 2023 edition of CES in Las Vegas. The house of the star has announced all-round innovations, from investments in the electrical charging infrastructure to advances in the field of autonomous driving. By the end of the year, the Mercedes models on the North American market will be equipped with the automatic lane change system, while the certificate of conformity for use on the road in Nevada and California of the third level autonomous driving will soon arrive. Big news has also been announced in the field of on-board entertainmentwith the establishment of various prestigious collaborations.

The German manufacturer has indeed announced collaborations with Apple Music, Universal Music Group (UMG) and Dolby Laboratories, introducing important innovations on the next models of the range as regards sound entertainment. Mercedes will thus be the first non-Apple product to offer Spatial Audio systems with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music. Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer at Mercedes, commented on the news: “In-flight entertainment today is much more than a high-end stereo system. A typical S-Class or EQS model will most likely be equipped with that a 39-speaker Burmester High-End 4D-surround system, plus Hyperscreen. Not to mention all the hardware and software needed to make them work together”.

The collaboration with was also made public at CES ZYNC extension, to enrich the offer of streaming content in the car without interruptions. The aim is to ensure quality and fluid content for all passengers when the vehicle is in motion, extending the projection to the driver when the car is parked. Finally, Mercedes will also cooperate with SUPERPLASTIC, emerging brand in the field of entertainment. The synergy will introduce a new character, renamed, on board the Mercedes models Superdackel. It is a digital avatar inspired by the wackeldackel, the typical little dog with a bobbing head, which will appear on the on-board displays interacting with the occupants.