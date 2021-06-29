“What can I say … we love to visit the Red Bull Ring”. So in 2020 Mercedes celebrated sui social victory in Austria. Last season the F1 world championship opened with two races at the Red Bull Ring, both won by Mercedes with Valtteri Bottas in the first round and with Lewis Hamilton in the second. This two to zero at home was bitter to digest for Red Bull, because already on the eve of 2020 the Milton Keynes team, Max Verstappen and Honda were convinced they could look Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the eyes, strong on an equal footing technique. This was not the case, indeed, during the first race Verstappen was forced to a technical knockout, while in Race-2 he could not go beyond a third place behind the two W11s. After the successes obtained in 2018 and 2019, 2020 did not start under the hoped-for hope, indeed, the Dutchman was never in the fight for the title.

2021, on the other hand, saw the trio Verstappen, Red Bull and Honda assert themselves peremptorily on the hills of Styria, with pole position and dominance in the race. The team led by Christian Horner on social media has thus taken up the phrase of the identical Mercedes to celebrate the home success. The second act at the Red Bull Ring is scheduled for the weekend, with the softer compounds in the role of the only unknown compared to what was consumed last weekend. Helmut Marko dreams theremanita‘, the fifth consecutive success, which would update the seasonal part to 6 to 3 in favor of Red Bull in terms of stage victories. We will see if Mercedes will be able to react and possibly how it will respond on social networks to this sting from Red Bull.