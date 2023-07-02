Mercedes is convinced that Red Bull’s proposals regarding the 2026 engine regulations have zero chance of success.

If you like gasoline and freedom, the world is slowly but surely moving in the wrong direction. Dinosaurs as yours truly notice it everywhere. You are no longer allowed to think what you think, you are no longer allowed to be gallant towards the softer sex and you are no longer allowed to drive the cars that are fun. The wokies have felt left out all their lives and are now on a mission to make everyone as miserable as they are. Unfortunately, they still have the power to do it today.

And so Formula 1 must also be made less fun, slowly but surely. There will be new rules in 2026. To put it very briefly: the combustion engines are being squeezed even more and the electrical component is becoming more important. With the understanding that the MGU-K unit becomes much stronger and the MGU-H disappears completely.

A little more in detail: although the 1.6 V6 turbos remain basic, the limit of ‘energy’ they can use is limited. This was limited to 100 Kg of fuel per hour. But it will now be 3,000 megajoules per hour. Assuming about 50 percent thermal efficiency, this means that the output of the internal combustion engine ceteris paribus drops from about 830 hp to 560 hp. The motors will not run more than slightly above 10,000 revolutions per minute. That makes no sense, since you could force more air into the engine, but you are not allowed to inject more fuel into the cylinders. So boring.

The electrical MGU-K component must ‘compensate’ for this. This goes from 120 kW to 350 kW. In addition, the teams are allowed to ‘harvest’ 9 megajoules per round instead of 2 megajoules to the battery. Nice in theory, except that the battery capacity is limited to 4 megajoules. This means that if you give full throttle, the electric scooter is theoretically finished after a good ten seconds. This is then counteracted by limiting the delivery at higher speeds. Well, then it all gets very technical. Engineering Explained breaks it all down for the nerds below.

Anyway, why all these complicated artifices if the fans only want to hear a blaring or howling multi-cylinder? The reason is the power of the wokies over companies. It should all have at least the hint of green and good for the planet. Even if it all window dressing is. According to some, this is the reason why manufacturers such as Audi and Honda now also want to participate or to stay.

However, Red Bull Racing does not see it all that way. Team boss Christian Horner is vocal in his opposition to the new rules. He compares the proposed power units to Frankenstein’s monster. Complex, heavy, pieced together technology without the focus you expect in F1. He even foresees situations where cars have to downshift on the straight… Bizarre, but not unthinkable if you applied the rules of that time to today’s power units without any changes.

Red Bull is known to be in favor of a return to a simple, nutritious, old-fashioned engine concept. Horner’s biggest fan Toto Wolff, however, throws cold water at Red Bull’s plans. He thinks this one motivated by fear. Horner would fear that Red Bull Powertrains, despite help from Ford, is no match for the technological power of Honda, Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Audi:

That’s not going to happen. Zero chance! capital letters! I don’t know why these things are coming up. We’ve developed the regulations over many years with all the auto manufacturers being involved. A compromise that attracted Audi to finally join the sport, for Honda to stay in there. It’s the best possible case that one could imagine for Formula 1. Is it challenging? Our chassis designers are saying ‘how are we going to do this?’. But, zero. These regulations are not going to change anymore. They’re not going to be postponed anymore because the world needs to show innovation around sustainability, we need to reduce emissions and we are super excited. I think what frightens him more is that maybe his engine program is not coming along and maybe he wants to kill it that way. You always have to question what is the real motivation to say something like that. Toto Wolff, never misses a chance to reply to Christian Horner

Whose deed. Do you like the new rules? Or would you rather see a V12 return on synthetic fuel? Let us know in the comments!

