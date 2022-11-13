Mercedes is back. After a difficult and troubled season, in which the Brackley team has not yet managed to take home a victory with two Grands Prix remaining, the Sprint race in Brazil has put the silver arrows back at the top of the Formula grid. 1. The success of George Russell and the third position of Lewis Hamilton not only open up interesting scenarios for the Anglo-German team’s comeback attempt in the constructors’ classification – with Ferrari currently 36 points away – but also tantalize in view of the season 2023, in which Mercedes aims to return as a protagonist to reclaim that throne currently occupied by Red Bull.

Meanwhile, however, the result of the Sprint and the unfortunate retreat in the grid by five positions imposed on Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari for the replacement of the internal combustion engine, he gave Mercedes lentire first row for today’s race. This is the first ‘double’ of 2022 for the team led by Toto Wolff, which failed to lock down a front row from the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the last race before the infamous and controversial Abu Dhabi grand finale. The result achieved by Russell and Hamilton, however, has an even more special value for the home of the Star, given that puts Mercedes back in first place in the particular ranking of the first rows occupied entirely by the same team.

The one-two with which the GP of San Paolo will open is the83rd in the history of Mercedes. Ferrari, on the other hand, is stuck at 82. The two goals from Miami and Monaco had brought the comparison back in this ranking, relaunching the team from Maranello, already overtaken at the end of last year by the Brackley team. The impressive fact is that a decade ago, on the eve of the 2012 season, Mercedes was stuck with four double wins in qualifying between 1954 and 1955. Since then, a good 79 one-two have arrived for the silver arrows, against the only 12 of Ferrari.