Signals of a continue to arrive from across the Channel probable withdrawal of the appeal by Mercedes against the victory of Max Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi GP, who handed the 2021 world title into the hands of the Dutchman. The Brackley team yesterday presented two complaints, both rejected by the commissioners, after which they decided to take a step further by presenting the intention to request an appeal to the FIA. However, this last step can be formally retracted within 96 hours of its communication.

On Twitter the English journalist of the The Sun, Ben Hunt, wrote that he met Max Verstappen after an evening of celebrations for the championship won. The Hasselt native said he received compliments via text directly from the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, who would congratulate him on the season and give him credit for the title he won. The Mercedes boss himself, therefore, would have actually admitted the defeat of Lewis Hamilton and his team. This being the case, it would no longer make sense to continue the legal battle to try to change the order of arrival of Yas Marina. Hunt, in another tweet, also underlined how Verstappen has spent nice words for his direct rival, despite all the controversies that have characterized the entire season and the head to head between the two.

Just caught up with the new F1 World Champ after a night of celebrating. Says he’s received a text from Toto Wolff congratulating him on the season and saying he deserved to win it. – Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) December 13, 2021

Obviously there are no official reports from Mercedes, given that the team is in press silence – also on social networks – since the end of the race yesterday afternoon. The only communications provided were those that concerned the announcement of the complaints – later rejected – and the subsequent appeal. The hope is that we can soon put an end to these tensions, which are prolonging a tough and controversial duel beyond what is necessary but which has now reached its final verdict on the track.

Max was also very complimentary on Lewis. Despite all the bad blood between the two, he insists there has always been a level of respect. – Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) December 13, 2021