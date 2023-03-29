Mercedes starts from scratch, or almost

“The three fastest cars have a similar concept and it’s very different from ours: we were simply wrong“. Dry and decisive words those pronounced by Toto Wolff at the press conference in Jeddah. Words that confirmed the abandonment of the initial projects of the W14 to embrace a philosophy more similar to the winning model. A restart from scratch, or almost, because Mercedes has a model to aim for: the Red Bull. It is clear that with this change Mercedes has surrendered to a 2023 as a supporting character, because even taking inspiration from the Milton Keynes car has a cost and takes time, but this is a battle that is being fought for 2024 and 2025 as well.

Copying Red Bull? Why not

Mercedes has already “did its hands” by renouncing the zero-sidepod philosophy and admitting that they are planning the debut of a W14 2.0 more similar to the best projects. At this point, refusing to copy Red Bull’s solutions would be a contradiction: “I think at this stage we have no preconceptions and dogma about what the car should be like. It simply has to be the fastest car possible and if this concept will look like a Red Bull I don’t care. It just has to be fast“, the Austrian told reporters.

Something already in Baku

Mercedes plans to bring the first major package of developments to Baku, which will “upend” the car: “It affects all visible aerodynamic surfaces, from the belly pans to the diffuser and beam wing. There are many elements between the bottom and the chassis that are necessary for the purpose of creating the car that is considered more efficient“, continued the Austrian. “We have turned the W14 literally upside down and you see a lot of positive things“.

The W14 2.0 ready for Imola

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Miami will arrive, and then the European season will begin. Imola will be the début stage of the 2.0 version of the Mercedes W14. Wolff anticipated it in Jeddah: in theory the Brackley team would have been technically on time to present the car already in Baku, but the Sprint weekend, in which it is always better to be certain, advised Mercedes to postpone it for a few weeks.