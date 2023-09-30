A Mercedes car hit several pedestrians in the center of Moscow. Footage from CCTV cameras published Telegram– channel “Deptrans. Promptly.”

According to the capital prosecutor’s office, the car drove onto the sidewalk on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street and ran into a group of passers-by. As a result, five people were injured, including two small children. Doctors work with them.

The driver who hit the pedestrians refused a medical examination. A criminal case has been initiated under an article on violation of traffic rules, which resulted in the infliction of serious harm to human health through negligence.

Previously, a car hanging on a fence after an accident was caught on video in the Moscow region.