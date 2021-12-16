The press release issued by the International Federation, released alongside the decisions taken during the World Council, is a step in the direction of the resolution without further legal consequences of the disputes relating to the procedures implemented by Race Director Michael Masi under the Safety Car regime at the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. The FIA ​​has in fact announced its intention to start an analysis within the governance of F1 to clarify what has happened and to use the help of teams and drivers to discuss the regulation currently in force. As specified by today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport “This is not a real investigation, because the initiative does not question the outcome of the championship, but aims to identify and clarify the mistakes made”.

According to the Roman newspaper, Mercedes would be inclined not to exercise the right of appeal, unlike the intention communicated on Sunday evening, even though “not having accepted the outcome of the championship “. The two actions – ie the start of the analysis on what happened and the non-appeal of the Silver Arrows – would be closely linked and “matured in a confrontation behind closed doors between the leaders of the German team and the federal ones “. Mercedes however “will in any case resort to ademonstration initiative, not sending its F1 cars today […] and Formula E […] at the Parisian Gala“, a fact already sensed in the photo released by the FIA ​​on Wednesday evening.