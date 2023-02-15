24 hours after the spectacular presentation event organized by Ferrari at Fiorano to unveil the new SF-23, it’s up to the Mercedes answer. The Brackley team has in fact organized for today, at 10.15the highly anticipated unveiling of the W14, the car that will have to allow Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to return to compete for the world title after a disappointing 2022 in terms of results for the silver arrows. The latest creation by the Brackley and Brixworth engineers arouses curiosity in every respect, starting from the colour. In fact, it is not yet certain whether the traditional silver used last year will be confirmed or whether there will be a return to black.

Here you can follow with us the live stream of the event organized by Mercedes to present the new single-seater.