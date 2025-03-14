Mercedes has presented the new CLA, the third generation, which after two years of sightings with test models, arrives with both aesthetic and borrowing renewal when passed to the 100% electric motorization, for now.

The German brand’s Berlina receives a New generation characterized by its new design and efficiency, which arrive from the design line that presents Mercedes in recent years with a more round design and a front without real air inputs more characteristic of the electrical models.

Design and dimensions

The grill What many comments you have received, it has even 142 stars that light up Together with the frames and the three -pointed badge, yes, the stars only join the front in case of equipping the Led Multi Beam headlights.

His proportions are now biggerwith a more open or arched roof line (which helps to achieve an aerodynamic coefficient of 0.21 cx) in which it wears a panoramic roof that reaches the rear window, and some dimensions 4.72 meters long, 1.85 wide, 1.46 high and a 405 -liter trunk in the rear and 105 on the front.

A technological and more spacious interior

With one Great 27 -inch digital screen divided into three (One for the instrument frame and two for center and companion) that presides over the cabin when extended throughout the width of the dashboard, the new clas wears a totally new interior in which the glass, leather and new technologies reign.

In addition, this model incorporates a New multi -font heat pump that raises comfort on board the vehicle through a purely air and not water system, feeding on the residual heat of the electric motor train, battery and ambient air.

Two motorizations but only in electric?

With two available motorizations 250+ EQ and 350 4MATIC EQ, this new cland will have 272 hp (200 kW) and 350 hp (260 kW) respectively, with a maximum speed electronically limited to 210 km/h and an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds in version 350+ and 6.4 seconds in 250+.

He Official consumption It is 14- 12.2 kWh in 250+ and 14,8-12.5 in 350+, as well as a autonomy between 694 to 792 km In 250+ and 670-770 km in 350+, with rear traction in the least powerful, and with total traction (4matic) in the most performance.

They have also communicated that although the standard version has a 800V technology and a load system capable of doing it up to 320 kW with gross capacity of 90 kWh (What translates into almost 800 km of autonomy), It is expected that for autumn an ​​access version will arrive with an LFP battery with a capacity of 58 kWh and autonomy of around 500 kilometers.

No, although Mercedes has presented the new CL in 100% electric motorization, Sand hopes that in 2026 a hybrid version with 1.5 gasoline engine will arrive and a 20 kW electric motor with 1.3 kWh battery installed in the automatic change, causing it to circulate in 100% electric mode up to 100 km/h.

Prices and orders

Although still The official prices have not been communicated, It is expected that this model will be located above 45 thousand eurosand although in Germany orders are opened in May, in Spain will not be until after summerhowever, in both countries the first shells are estimated by the end of this year.