Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has made official the list of official drivers who will represent it in GT racing during the 2024 season.

The list includes 19 drivers (two more than last year) divided into three categories: 9 Performance for those to be used in the main and prominent races, 5 Expert for the veterans who are usually placed alongside the Bronze and ready to support the customer teams, and 5 Juniors.

Among the latter, the novelty is Frank Bird, who emerged from the AMG Young Driver Test held in Valencia at the end of 2023, ready to join Ralf Aron, Jordan Love, Jusuf Owega and David Schumacher. It's a shame not to see the name of Lorenzo Ferrari, who performed well in the GTWC in 2023.

Among the Experts, Felipe Fraga and David Reynolds are promoted, who will join Daniel Morad, Adam Christodoulou and, curiously, Daniel Juncadella, recently hired by Corvette Racing to race in the FIA ​​WEC.

Very confirmed in the Performance list we have Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Jules Gounon, i.e. the three best drivers that the Star can boast in the GT programs, together with Lucas Auer, Philip Ellis, Mikaël Grenier, Maximilian Götz, Arjun Maini and Fabian Schiller.

The presence of the official AMG GT3s was then announced in series such as GT World Challenge, Intercontinental GT Challenge, DTM, Asian Le Mans Series, 24H Series, FIA GT World Cup in Macao and IMSA, as well as primary events such as the 24h Nürburgring and Spa Francorchamps.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel

“I am happy to once again present a competitive driver line-up in 2024. Based on the experience gained recently, we have a well-balanced mix of champions and endurance race winners, as well as talented young drivers eager to win,” he declared Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.

“I am particularly happy that Frank Bird, a promising young man, presented himself and qualified through the AMG Young Driver Test. Together, we want to help AMG win in endurance races and in the most important championships this year too.”

Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, adds: “Once again, we have a challenging year ahead of us and repeating the very successful season we had last year will be a challenge. That's why we have put together a driver line-up of only strong, but above all as balanced as possible”.

“Furthermore, supporting young people is very important for us as a manufacturer, which is why we are promoting them in a determined way. This promising mix makes me start the racing season of our customer teams with a positive feeling.”