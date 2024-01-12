At CES in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz presents an exciting range of digital innovations.

At the center is the new MBUX virtual assistant which uses generative artificial intelligence and advanced 3D graphics. This makes interactions more natural, intuitive and personalized. This year's CES is also the setting for the North American premiere of the CLA Class Concept, which is based on the future Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). Among other innovations, a new in-car music experience called MBUX SOUND DRIVE, developed by Mercedes-AMG in collaboration with the American entrepreneur will.i.am. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz is raising the bar for in-car audio storytelling by partnering with Audible and Amazon Music. A camouflaged prototype of the new fully electric G-Class also debuts at stand number 4941. “With our MB.OS, world-class collaborations and the latest developments in generative artificial intelligence, we are transforming the relationship our customers have with their Mercedes-Benz.