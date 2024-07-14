Not just pilots

In recent months, numerous agreements have been made official not only in the Formula 1 drivers’ market, but also with regards to the Power unit supply by certain manufacturers to different teams. This is the case, for example, of Ford, which from 2026 will supply its engines to Red Bull and Racing Bulls, but also of Aston Martin, which from the same year (the same year in which the new regulation on power units will come into force) will begin its collaboration with Honda, thus ending the partnership with Mercedes.

Alpine Mercedes?

The latter, however, could give rise to a new, sensational agreement with another team: Alpine. With the Renault which seems ever closer to exiting the world of Formula 1, the French team could fit on its cars a power unit that is historically a rival to that of Mercedes, but these are not just rumours.

Wolff does not close the doors

The Mercedes team principal confirmed that negotiations had actually started between the top management of Enstone and those of Brackley, Toto Wolffwho however highlighted how this agreement is not easy to reach: “It’s very complicated – explained the Austrian manager in a statement reported by formule1.nl – but in itself we are open to replacing Aston Martin with another team. We can only learn a lot from this.“.

A new partnership desired by both Alpine and the new executive director Flavio Briatore, which would allow Mercedes to replace Aston Martin while maintaining the supply of engines to three teams: “Our organization is structured in such a way that it benefits only from customer teams – he added – The more engines there are in circulation, the better our development will be. There have only been exploratory talks. It is up to Alpine to make a decision.. Only when they know what their position is will we be able to reach an agreement. But in any case, we are open to this possibility.”