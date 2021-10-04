F1 heads to Turkey for appointment number 16 on the 2021 calendar. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are split by just two points behind with seven more rounds to go. The battle on the track is tight, as well as the one off the track in the political forums. The Red Bull, in fact, after the leap in performance quality of the Mercedes power unit, especially in the acceleration phase filed a complaint with the FIA, a request for clarification on an aspect that the GPS data analyzed by Red Bull, but also by Ferrari, had highlighted raising suspicions.

According to sources within the team led by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko reaches from the German head Auto Motor und Sport this complaint filed by Red Bull led to a “nothing done“, the Federation would therefore have rejected the protest of the Milton Keynes team, thus sweeping away the doubts about the regularity of the work of the Mercedes technicians, in particular the engineers stationed in the Brixworth headquarters.

Lewis Hamilton will therefore not have to fear a drop in performance from his power unit, even if with still seven grands prix to face it is very likely that the reigning champion will have to face a penalty on the starting grid due to the introduction of a fourth power unit as already carried out by Max Verstappen in Russia.