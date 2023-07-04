‘If the police don’t do it, I’ll do it myself’, thought a man from Utrecht after the theft of the hood of his very expensive Mercedes. At the kitchen table he tinkered with a few film frames in a row and soon discovered who had taken his bonnet and his camera. Nice work you would think, but the police did nothing with the victim’s information.
Bernie van Unen
Latest update:
09:47
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Mercedes #owner #finds #perpetrators #steal #hood #police #dont
Leave a Reply