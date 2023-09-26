Defensive strategy

During the final stages of the Japanese Grand Prix the Mercedes he had to play defense on the Ferrari. In fact, Carlos Sainz had targeted the two black-silver arrows of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in what soon became aa three-way challenge to conquer fifth position. At this point theorder to reverse the cars, putting Hamilton ahead of Russell and trying to make the former Williams bearer do a covering job on the returning Sainz. Ironically, to do this Mercedes tried to use the same strategy applied against them by Sainz himself in Singapore: getting the car in front (in this case Hamilton) to help the one behind defend itself by granting it DRS.

Team play

The move, however, was not as effective Sainz got rid of Russell’s W14 without too many problems. However, the Iberian was unable to threaten Hamilton’s fifth place. There are those who wondered whether it was really necessary for Mercedes to exchange the position of the two cars or whether it would not be better to keep Hamilton – faster – to ‘defend’ Russell’s position.

The answer came directly from Brackley’s technical director, Andrew Shovlin. Explaining the plan put in place by the Brackley team, Shovlin revealed that the pit wall had considered several options in an attempt to maintain track positions. In the end, however, it was decided to make Hamilton try to escapereversing the two cars and using Russell as ‘defender’.

Shovlin’s analysis

“It was a difficult strategy to implement, but George did a great job – declared Shovlin himself – given the deterioration of the tyres, we had to prevent Lewis from losing his positionand, as he was more likely to finish ahead of Russell. Therefore, we gave instructions to reverse the cars.”. What ‘consoles’ the Mercedes leaders from the implementation of this team order is the awareness that, even keeping Russell in front, Sainz would still have found a way to pass. The #63 car, run by the team on a single-stop strategy, would not have been able to keep the Spaniard’s faster SF-23 at bay. So the green light was given to Hamilton, who had a faster pace.