Following the launch of the W14 in which it announced a return to black, Mercedes christened its new car in the shakedown of Silverstone of 15 February. A 15 km test was able to start testing the very first systems of the car, however encountering problems with the power unit. There Mercedes worked to fix the problem and was back on track this morning for the filming day of 100 km granted by the regulation.

The W14 also ran in the wet, as can be seen from the images published by social channels. So far she’s only shot George Russellseven-times world champion Lewis is also expected on the track Hamilton.

Filming day starts here. 💪 Still can’t get enough of the 🖤 and carbon look. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0quWAePsbH — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 16, 2023