The Formula 1 paddock is fast approaching the Montmelò weekend and the teams have already begun the great maneuvers linked to the significant upgrade packages that many will bring to the track in the race that historically marks the beginning of the ‘European phase’ of the World Championship. For many years now the Spanish GP has been the symbolic race of the first watershed of the season, with the engineers of the various teams who are committed to testing the upgrade brought for the respective single-seaters.

In addition to having a particularly complete layout, with a good mix of fast, slow and straight corners, the Barcelona track is traditionally home to pre-season tests. Comparisons between the ‘before and after’ performances are therefore much easier to carry out. In an era of contingent tests and almost non-existent activities on the track, however, you have to be good at taking advantage of the few opportunities available to somehow verify the actual goodness of the updates that are about to be introduced. Here, then, that, right before the away match in Barcelona, ​​several teams have decided to play the card of filming day.

He did it there Ferrari in Monza in recent days and is doing it today there Mercedes, on the Paul Ricard circuit. Compared to what was done by the Maranello team, which had announced the news of the filming day directly on its social channels, the silver arrows were more silent. No official posts in the team or the driver involved in the 100km session behind the wheel of the W13: Stoffel Vandoorne. The news of the filming day in the land beyond the Alps was given by the Polish journalist Daniel Biały, who confirmed that the team led by Toto Wolff wants to try some of the solutions in France that should then be implemented ‘officially’ in the Spanish GP.