The December 31st it is the day when teams and drivers make the general summary of a calendar year and a season that is about to leave room, in this case, for 2022, with the related news that it will reserve. In home Mercedesmoreover, the New Year’s Eve will officially put an end to the experience of Valtteri Bottas with the German team who, in the meantime, wanted to greet their driver with a message that is as short as it is touching and moving. Brackley’s team, via their profile on Twitter, thus thanked the number 77, destined to continue his career at the wheel of theAlfa Romeo starting from the next world championship: “After five fantastic years together – it is read – today marks Valtteri’s last official day with the Team. Our success since 2017 would not have been possible without you, Valtteri. And even if you leave, you will always be part of the Mercedes family ”.

Under the text in the tweet, Mercedes has integrated its message by attaching some photos that portray Bottas in the happiest moments lived since 2017, the year in which he was hired to replace the then neo-world champion Nico Rosberg, who retired from F1 immediately after his success as world champion. Promoted by Williams, where he made his debut in 2013, the 32-year-old has spent the last five years alongside Lewis Hamilton, graduating vice-champion in 2019 and 2020. Results made possible by ben 10 wins overall, the first of which obtained in the 2017 Russian GP, ​​which opened a parenthesis of success closed in the last Turkish Grand Prix. To this score, the 20 pole positions And 18 fast laps, in addition to the 58 podiums overall achieved with the Three-pointed star, to which are added the other 9 previously obtained with Williams. An experience that allowed Mercedes to conquer five manufacturer titles, in a period, however, also marked by various controversies for different team orders imposed on Bottas himself, useful for favoring Hamilton’s affirmations.

After five awesome years together, today marks Valtteri’s last official day with the Team. Our success since 2017 wouldn’t have been possible without you Valtteri. And even though you’re leaving, you’ll always be part of the Mercedes family. 💙 pic.twitter.com/EhFai11Oyx – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) December 31, 2021