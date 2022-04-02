Mercedes-Benz, thanks to the joint-venture ACC with Stellantis and Total Energies, also contributed to the agreement for the construction of the new Gigafactory in Termoli, in Molise, where the batteries that will equip the future models of the brands of the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA will be assembled. Many have wondered if the car manufacturer of the Star itself would have benefited from the supplies of batteries that will come out of the assembly lines of the new Italian factory, but Eugenio Blasetti, communications director of Mercedes-Benz Italy, took care of removing this track.

“I am proud that Mercedes-Benz, as part of the ACC joint venture, through the Termoli production center, can contribute to an important investment also in Italy – commented Blasetti – The Termoli plant, for logistical reasons of sustainability of the supply chain, it will not be the reference one for the supply of our carsbut it will strengthen the production capacity within the joint venture “. No Termoli for Mercedes-Benz therefore, but this does not mean that the German company does not have important ambitions of electrification of the range: the brand’s strategy provides for the reduction of the environmental impact of CO2 in all production phases and the proximity of production sites, limiting the transport of components. Together with the partners Total Energies and Stellantis, moreover, Mercedes-Benz will undertake to increase industrial capacity of the ACC JV to at least 120 GWh by 2030.