Despite the recent opening by the European Union towards synthetic fuels, the Mercedes-Benz strategy does not change: maximum priority for electric. Ola’s word Kalleniusthe CEO of the house of the Star, who clearly reiterated that the company will favor the development of electric motors, technically superior compared to internal combustion ones powered by e-fuel.

Electric focus

“We already said four years ago that our new vehicle fleet along the entire value chain should become CO2-neutral by 2039our goal is this – explained Kallenius to the microphones of the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – Electric traction will surpass ICE technology in terms of performance by the end of this decade”. While aware that the electric car brings a dowry technology still young compared to a thermal car, the Mercedes-Benz number one said he was confident of the potential shown by the first, which according to him has no equal in terms of energy efficiency and zero emissions.

Less and less investment

This does not mean that Mercedes-Benz will abandon ICE technology out of the blue, but there is no doubt that it will gradually move away from this world: Kallenius himself admitted that the house with the star is still working to make internal combustion engines suitable for new Euro 7 emission standards, but also added that by 2026 will reduce investment in ICE engines by around 80%. In this sense, China will be the last market in which the company will make models with internal combustion engines available, and it will do so through plug-in hybrid variants developed in collaboration with Geely.

Charging infrastructure

“The new technology we are developing for our luxury models of the future and which will help ensure great ecological sustainability it will also be used on other cars in the future – continued Kallenius – And don’t forget that our cars last longer. This too is a contribution to sustainability”. Final comment on the situation of the charging infrastructure network, on which the Mercedes-Benz number one concluded: “It needs to be expanded as quickly as possible, and we must do everything we can to promote green technology. And we will take care of the product: electric vehicles”.