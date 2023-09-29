In recent days several rumors have emerged relating to a potential investment by Mercedes-Benz in NIO, in exchange for the latter sharing its technological research and development capabilities. Well, this very advanced collaboration will not take hold: it was the same Chinese start-up specialized in the production of electric cars that denied having spoken with the Star car manufacturer, defining any type of advanced link with Mercedes-Benz “false“.

NIO’s denial

It all started from what was reported to Reuters by some people with direct knowledge on the matter: the founder and CEO of NIO, William Li, would have discussed the potential collaboration with the number one of Mercedes-Benz, Ola Kallenius, at the beginning of this year just to look for a investment in exchange for technological skills; the negotiations, however, never reached the point where the details on the technology to be transferred and the potential financial investment of the Star house were discussed. One of the sources in question, moreover, made it known that the merger proposal was met resistance within Mercedes-Benz and that it is very likely that the collaboration will not continue.

Mercedes leaves a door open

“Ola Kallenius is in constant regular dialogue with various industry leaders and colleagues, including William Li“, Mercedes-Benz actually specified, according to what was reported by Autonews, despite having notified that at the moment there are no collaboration plans with NIO in place. We will see if an investment of this type ever occurs, in which case it would not be surprising, given that for Chinese car manufacturers in general, establishing collaborations of this type sometimes results necessary to survive in a consolidating industry and to be able to compete at certain levels against certain rivals.

More collaborations

“Legacy brands have been too successful to not be agile enough in developing smart electric vehicles. This is one challenge for any CEO running a company with hundreds of thousands of employees – Li had declared earlier this month – Rather than spending so much money and time on your own, it’s no better look for other advantages through partnerships with electric vehicle startups?”.