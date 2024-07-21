The wait for Adrian Newey

Since when Adrian Newey has made his farewell to Red Bull official, not a day has gone by without a rumour emerging regarding his future, which cannot be announced before next autumn. Ferrari sources have denied the alleged request for 20 engineers to be brought to Maranello, while it has emerged that the offer presented by McLaren is decidedly less competitive – on an economic level – than that of Aston Martin.

And Mercedes?

Of all the teams that have shown interest in Adrian Newey, the Mercedes she always seemed to be on the sidelines. A behavior that had left one thinking of a possible silent counterattack by Toto Wolff, who perhaps would have dreamed of the Newey-Verstappen pairing for a sensational transfer move.

But around the Silver Arrows, all is quiet, and Toto Wolff in an interview given to the Austrians of Oe24, he denied any interestin light of the stalemate in negotiations between Newey and Ferrari: “No, we are a united team. In good times and bad. I know I can count on James Allison and his team“, said the manager from Vienna, leaving no room for doubt.