The Spanish Grand Prix is highly anticipated by Formula 1 fans, given that almost all the teams are bringing important updates on their respective cars to the Barcelona track. Most of the upgrades are aerodynamic, such as the case of Ferrari and Aston Martin. Important news will also use the Mercedes, who still hopes to be able to ‘overturn’ their W13 and make it competitive with respect to the performance of the red and also of Red Bull, for the moment in a league apart from the silver arrows.

On the Catalan track, however, the team led by Toto Wolff has decided to focus on another aspect as well: that of power unit. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will face the Spanish weekend with a new propulsion unit. The two pilots of the silver arrows have changed all the elements at their disposal (ICE, TC, MGU-H, MGU-K, EX) thus inaugurating unit number 2 of the year. It will be particularly interesting at this point to note whether there will be any differences in performance, especially on the straights, compared to what we have seen so far in the championship.