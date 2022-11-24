What can go wrong when looking at the video game industry? Adapt the microtransactions in other domains, such as le car of the brand Mercedes Benzwhich will have functions related to subscriptions and in-game purchases, pardon, by car.

In particular, some functions paid for are controversial, which are linked to the car’s performance, such as an increase in acceleration of 20-24%, which is equivalent to 0.8 seconds less to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. Such wonder costs the beauty of 1200 dollars a year and will be available for the Mercedes-EQ.

According to some, the worst part about Mercedes microtransactions is that they are not there physical objects related to increased performance, which means that paid features are already installed in cars, but are simply inhibited from charging users.

The trend of adding microtransactions to cars has grown enormously in recent years. Already BMW has been fiercely criticized for something like this and now it’s up to Mercedes to challenge the public. In short, the search for money through additional purchases, with which the auto sector hopes to plug the losses of recent years, has not yet been very well received, at least by public opinion. We will see how this situation will evolve and if the cars on sale will emulate the various Gran Turismo 7 or Forza Horizon 5.