Mercedes-Benz announced at CES 2023 in Las Vegas that it will launch a high-power charging network on a global scale starting in North America. The declared objective of the house of the Star is to support the transition to electric power by 2030, guaranteeing fast and extremely simple charging: this is where the idea of ​​introducing this global charging network was born, which will count over 10,000 top-up points high-power Mercedes-Benz brand worldwide evenly spread across North America, Europe, China and other major markets.

Mercedes-Benz itself announced through an official note that, although customers of the Star brand will be able to book a charging station from their car, the charging network will be open and accessible to all brands, so as to encourage a rapid diffusion of electric vehicles. The target of over 10,000 charging points will be reached step by step: by 2027, a network of over 400 hubs is planned across North America, with more than 2,500 high-power chargers to offer a premium, sustainable and reliable charging experience . Depending on region and location, the hubs will offer 4 to 12 and up to 30 high-power chargers with a charging power up to 350 kW. The watchword will be “sustainable operation”, given that Mercedes-Benz has planned a focus on renewable energies and green charging via Mercedes me Charge.

“Mercedes-Benz already offers what we believe are the best electric vehicles on the market. But to accelerate the electric transformation, we need to ensure that the charging experience also keeps pace. Our customers deserve a compelling charging experience that makes using an electric vehicle and traveling long distances simple. We will not wait for this to happen – commented Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-Benz – That’s why we’re launching a world-class global charging network. It is designed to become another Mercedes-Benz differentiator for our customers and an asset with strong potential to create value for our company. Are excited to start right here in North America with strong and experienced partners like MN8 Energy and ChargePoint.”