These are busy days for the Formula 1 teams in mid-February. One after the other, the Circus teams unveiled their single-seaters, trying in most cases to hide their cards at a technical level so as not to risk giving some advantage in terms of information to their direct opponents in view of the tests that will take place in Bahrain from the 23rd to the 25th of this month. Another aspect, less flashy but still relevant, of the battle between the top teams on the grid, however, concerns the sponsorship deals. Indeed, all teams have the objective of attracting prestigious and important commercial partnerswhich contribute to increasing the value and status of the team.

It is also not unusual for certain companies, over the years, to ‘move’ from one team to another, remaining for years part of Formula 1. This happened, for example, with PKN Orlen, which moved from Williams to Alfa Romeo and is now ended up sponsoring the AlphaTauri, and the same thing is happening with the brand Qualcomm. The US telecommunications research and development company was in fact linked to Ferrari in the recent past, but the agreement with the Cavallino vanished after one season. The brand used was snapdragon, a trademark owned by Qualcomm Technologies that stood out on the halo of the F1-75. Now this same name will make a fine show of itself on the Mercedes W14 by Hamilton and Russell.

The Brackley stable has in fact announced that it has perfected a multi-year trade agreement right with the colossus with stars and stripes. “The Snapdragon logo proudly adorns the team’s 2023 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance – reads the note released by the two parties – Snapdragon branding will also feature on the riders’ racing suits, senior staff apparel and within the garage and trackside team environment“. A further small spark that can further fuel the flame of the rivalry between Mercedes and Ferrari on the eve of the 2023 season.