Mercedes Moran, the actress of films such as Neruda and Familia submergida, spoke about her career in film, television and theater in a master class organized by the Lima Film Festival. “I never thought of my job as a career, so I don’t have strategies. What I feel is impossible is to do something without challenge. It’s like a relationship, you don’t go on a trip with someone you don’t like, ”she replied to the Peruvian filmmaker Joanna Lombardi and the actress Grapa Paola.

Morán also commented on one of his latest characters with more ‘reflectors’, Doña Tota, the mother of Diego Armando Maradona. “Always make a real character, not fiction, that is in the imagination of the whole world, it is very difficult, It is a big responsibility. In this case, she was like the iconic mother,” she said.

Francis Lombardy. He presented the movie Amelia's Decision.

The actress said that she asked herself “why me?”, when they offered her the character of the series ‘Maradona: blessed dream’. “She was a very particular mother. Everyone had that image of what Maradona had not tired of expressing. For him she was his great love, she was above everything. In building that bond—of that suffocating love, on the other hand—I knew I’d take the risk, wow! especially for Diego’s women. She was a very intense mother. Before you take a job, you have a meeting with the directors and you know a little bit what the language is and, well, I thought: ‘I’m not going to be the saint, I’m going to be a believable mother, make it real’”.

Short film premieres this August 8 at the Lima Film Festival.

The Lombardi tape and the debut of Michelle Alexander

On Saturday, Francisco Lombardi’s film, Amelia’s decision, starring Mayella Lloclla and Gustavo Bueno, premiered. The cast attended the red carpet and the film – which deals with gender violence – has received the first positive reviews. On the other hand, today the short film Zulen y yo is released, Michelle Alexander’s debut in cinema. “I am very happy to take this first step. (Dora Mayer) She is a woman with a great capacity to love, with courage to face the society of her time, ”said the also producer. In the film, Norma Martínez plays the journalist and fighter for the rights of indigenous people.