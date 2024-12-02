The battle between ‘The Revolt’ and ‘El Hormiguero’the two most followed programs on Spanish television, continues more than a week after the controversy broke out. Last Thursday the 21st, the presenter of the TVE program, David Broncanoexploded in the face of “pressures” on the part of Pablo Motos and it was reported that they had been forced to cancel their interview with the pilot Jorge Martín, just a few hours before it was broadcast. «It’s not the first time it happens», assured the Jaén native.

Some statements that the ‘El Hormiguero’ team understood as “an attack” and in response to which the man from Requena did not hesitate to take a step forward. «It is difficult for us to believe that there are no other interests behind all this distorted version of what happened. That guests fall off the agenda is the most normal thing in any program. And therein lies the skill of a good team to find a way to move it forward decently,” the Valencian presenter then assured. pointing directly to the Government and RTVEwhom he accused of “misinforming.”

This confrontation has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks and many professionals from the world of television have spoken out since then about the controversy. While the first to do so were some former Motos collaborators, such as Jandro or Flippy, making their position clear in favor of ‘La Revuelta’, the last to speak out on this matter has been Mercedes Milá.

Mercedes Milá gives her sincere opinion on ‘The Revolt’ by David Broncano

The journalist, a whole veteran of the audiovisual worldhas never hidden his opinion on all aspects that concern the world of television in our country. Nor has he done so this weekend when he raised his voice to speak out after the controversy between David Broncano and Pablo Motos through a post published on his Instagram account.









«Broncano invited me to ‘La Resistencia’ one night when we were both Movistar+ workers. I went with Scott, my dog, who saved my life that night. Thanks to him I got rid of ‘the questions’ that make many of his guests suffer. I will always appreciate it», the presenter began by saying, before speaking definitively about the battle between both programs.

The Catalan wanted send your support “to David Broncano and his entire team”: «My support, solidarity, admiration and gratitude for the excellent work “which for me, as a TV journalist, they are doing in ‘La Revuelta’,” acknowledged Milá, who has declared himself fan of the program “from the first moment”. «He caught me with his way of doing television. I liked his good manners. His great humor. His intelligence. His giggle at the lowliness and creativity entering simple but very complicated paths at the same time,” he clarified.

He assures that Broncano and his team “are cleaning the sewers of Spain”

Mercedes Milá has insisted that she likes it a lot “the audience on a set” and that, in that aspect, Broncano and his team “they are the kings of that format”. «Sergio Bezos knows them and selects them a while beforehand and that audience feels listened to and valued, so they do the rest and have a great time. “That makes us infected at home and we end up dancing with them, raising our arms like them and laughing out loud,” applauded the one from Barcelona.

«Broncano is naturally made TV presenter. I have never felt closer, more supportive and happier watching a TV show. “I say it with absolute sincerity,” said the former host of a program as renowned as ‘Big Brother’.

Finally, Milá has insisted that «Broncano and his team are cleaning the sewers of Spain»: «I think they are on time and on top of that he shares his heart in love with all of us. Joseph Paul [López Sánchez] I knew what I was doing», the journalist celebrated.