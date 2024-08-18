Mercedes-Maybach is preparing to rewrite the rules of luxury and performance with the new SL 680 Monogram Series, the sportiest model ever created in the history of the brand.

This extraordinary vehicle, scheduled for launch in spring 2025 in Europe, represents a concentration of technology, craftsmanship and exclusive design.



The SL 680 Monogram Series stands out for its unparalleled aesthetics, where every detail has been carefully crafted to offer a complete sensory experience. The vehicle’s exterior features two design variants curated for the launch: the Red Ambience version, with a combination of Obsidian Black Metallic and MANUFAKTUR Garnet Red Metallic, and the White Ambience version, which contrasts Obsidian Black Metallic with Opalite White Magno. These color combinations, together with other optional customization options, perfectly embody the philosophy of beauty and lightness that distinguishes the new SL.

The iconic design of this model is also reflected in the smallest details, such as the illuminated chrome radiator grille and the bonnet featuring an upright Mercedes star and a chrome fin running down the centre. The interior is no exception: sustainably tanned crystal white nappa leather envelops every surface, from the door panels to the comfort seats, which are decorated with a new floral pattern.

There is no shortage of cutting-edge technology. The fully digital, electronically adjustable instrument display is customized with Maybach-specific start-up animations, offering a unique visual experience. The combination of the 4.0-liter biturbo engine with 430 kW (585 hp) and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive ensures dynamic performance at the highest level, while the comfort-oriented suspension and an optimized exhaust system ensure a quiet and comfortable ride, typical of the Maybach brand.

Not just a car, the SL 680 Monogram Series is a true cult object. To coincide with the launch, MAYBACH Icons of Luxury will introduce an exclusive collection of accessories, inspired by the materials and colors of the car. These include a leather jacket, sneakers, a scarf and a tote bag, all available in selected boutiques and online.

With the new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, The brand renews its commitment to defining new standards of luxury, craftsmanship and performance, offering its customers an unprecedented driving experience.