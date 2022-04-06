Car brands like to work with clothing brands. This is how the most confusing car ever was created: the Fiat 500 Diesel, a petrol car in which clothing brand Diesel was involved. This collaboration is a bit more special. This Maybach was designed together with Virgil Abloh, and it was one of his last projects before his death.

Virgil Abloh was an architect, visual artist, fashion designer and DJ. He passed away last November at the age of 41. Before his death he made this version of the S 680 together with Maybach. 150 copies of this Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Virgil Abloh are built.

You can recognize the S 680 Virgil Abloh by the two tone lacquer. The top is black and the bottom is sprayed in a sand shade. The wheels are also included. Mercedes carries through the same colors in the interior. The interface of the infotainment system also gets a new theme.

Specifications Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Virgil Abloh

The Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is the version with a V12 engine. The 6.0-liter V12 with two turbos produces 612 hp and 900 Nm. The 0-100 time of the S 680 is 4.5 seconds and the top speed is 250 km/h. It is not yet known what the price of the special Virgil Abloh edition will be.

Clothing collection with Off-White

Together with the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Virgil Abloh, Ablohs clothing brand Off-White is also launching the Capsule Collection. These are garments that also all have sand tones. T-shirts, sweaters, caps and even racing gloves are available.