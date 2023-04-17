And the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is pretty fast too!

Electric driving is not only less harmful to the environment, it also offers other advantages. Think of a direct throttle response, torque that is ready from 0 rpm and a quiet interior. In addition, you can also display moral superiority over your neighbor because you do drive electrically (because that was useful from a lease point of view, but we won’t say that for now).

In the case of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV, you have the most luxurious and bulky electric SUV you can get. It is the third Mercedes-Maybach based on a Mercedes-Benz, after the S-Class and GLS. It is Maybach’s first electric production.

Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV

Naturally, all Maybach attributes are present. Think of the ‘grille’ with vertical ‘bars’. Of course, an extreme amount of chrome has been used and a two-tone bodywork is possible. Oh, and of course the obligatory manhole cover wheels are not missing. In this case they measure 22 inches and there is still quite a bit of rubber on the rims. These are just very, very big wheels under a huge car.

In terms of performance, it is a must, because your strength is the thickest of the thickest. It starts with the Mercedes-Maybach S680. This has 650 hp and a head of 950 Nm at its disposal. This allows you to sprint to 100 km / h in peace, cleanliness and regularity in 4.4 seconds.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 makes its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show (just like the Smart #3, for example). The Chinese version also has slightly less power: 630 hp. The battery is most likely the 107.8 kWh unit from the other Mercedes EQS models. In terms of range, you should think of 600 km according to WL in P.

First Class

In any case, it is all more than enough. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is primarily intended as an ultra-luxury limousine to let you drive. This is one of those cars where you can drink anything. Instead of a back seat, there are two seats. Of course all luxury is present and more. Optionally, you can opt for the First Class Seating package, where you have a center tunnel between the seats.

The electric drive seems to fit perfectly with these types of cars. It is silent and has no vibrations. And oh, those few kilograms of the battery pack make less difference with a large luxury SUV than with a sports car. Now it’s waiting for the Mercedes-Maybach EQS in limousine form. We think that’s an even better combination. When the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV at the Mercedes dealer state is not yet known.

