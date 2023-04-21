Technology devoted to maximum comfort and performance for the Maybach-branded Eqs Suv presented at the Shanghai Motor Show

Alexander Pinto

The electric flagship EQS SUV doubles with the Maybach-branded version, one step higher in terms of luxury and performance than the Mercedes-Benz alter-ego. The power delivered by the two electric motors rises to 658 HP, while the right rear passenger receives all the benefits that a true luxury lounge on four wheels can offer. Previewed at the Shanghai Motor Show, the price of the Maybach Eqs Suv should start at around 200,000 euros, optionals excluded.

maybach eqs suv: EXTERIORS — The Eqs Suv with the pinstripe. In keeping with Maybach tradition, the bodywork features a two-tone livery available in the following combinations: Cirrus Silver/Obsidian Black, Cirrus Silver/Nautical Blue, Obsidian Black/Selenite Grey, Obsidian Black/Manufaktur Kalahari Gold and Sonoran Brown/Onyx Black. They blend perfectly with the black grille with vertical slats that characterizes the front, with the upper edge well integrated in the “Digital Light” luminous signature. The side features huge 21″ front and 22″ rear alloy wheels, as well as retractable footrests ready to welcome the driver when the doors are opened, together with light animations projected onto the asphalt. See also Duplantis improves: new pole vault world record at 6.22

maybach eqs suv: interior — Contrary to what happens inside most cars, the heart of the passenger compartment is not the driver’s seat, but the right rear seat with Chauffeur Package. By advancing the front passenger seat, it becomes a real one chaise longue with massage and ventilation function. The central armrest houses two heated cup holders, as an alternative to the two tables and refrigerated compartment available on request. The relaxing atmosphere is also guaranteed by the 15-output Burmester 4D audio system and the 253 LEDs dedicated to the ambient light, which can be customized in 64 colours.

maybach eqs suv: engines and range — Compared to the 544 HP of the Mercedes-Benz Eqs Suv, the Maybach rises to 658 HP and 950 Nm of torque generated by two permanent magnet synchronous motors. With the complicity of the 4Matic + all-wheel drive system, it manages to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and reaches 210 km/h. The 108 kWh battery guarantees up to 600 km of autonomy in the Wltp cycle. The on-board charger supports up to 200 kW, with charging times estimated at about 30 minutes to go from 10 to 80% autonomy. See also WEC | Ferrari 499P: after the tests in Portimão, we fly to Sebring