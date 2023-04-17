As promised, Mercedes-Benz took advantage of the setting offered by the Shanghai Auto Show to present the new Maybach EQS SUV. It’s about the first all-electric production model which joins the range of the legendary Mercedes luxury brand: it is based on the technology of the EQS SUV in its standard version, and combines technical excellence with the exclusivity of a sub-brand that has always made luxury its cornerstone.

External and internal

And if the exteriors stand out for their exclusivity guaranteed by the upright Mercedes star on the bonnet, the striking black front end that brings the Maybach-specific radiator grille into the age of electric mobility and the optional two-tone paint finish, the interior is recognizable by uniqueness and elegance: thanks above all to the use of precious and at the same time green materials (we are talking about the first model of the Mercedes-Benz family with leather processed in a sustainable way), but also to the perfect craftsmanship and a very large passenger compartment that offers an experience of top level comfort.

Engine and battery

A look at the engine specs. The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be pushed by an electric powertrain from 484 kW of power overall and 950 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. No mention however regarding the battery capacity: the latest rumors speak of a confirmation of the unit mounted on other versions of the EQS, therefore the 107.8 kWh one, which should guarantee an autonomy equal to 600 kilometers.

Breakthrough to zero emissions

“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is our first fully electric full-size luxury SUV. With Mercedes-Maybach we strive to add the sparkle of the extraordinary to the beautiful – said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG – The interiors are an emotional and stylish statement. The lounge imprint promises luxury travel at the highest level. Together with the innovative and progressive proportions of the SUV, we are completely redefining the luxury of the SUV of the future.”