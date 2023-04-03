On April 17, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new car Maybach EQS SUV, which was first presented as Concept EQS at the Munich Motor Show two years ago. Also in this case, it will be a car fair to host the reveal of the model (which will also take place online): let’s talk about the Shanghai Motor Show, which will keep its doors open until April 27. Two weeks after its debut, let’s take a closer look at what to expect from the new Maybach EQS SUV.

Up to 600km range

First, it is the first electric model in the Maybach family with a chassis and powertrain configuration based on that of the regular car. According to estimates, this luxurious version of the Star brand’s electric crossover will guarantee a range of about 600km. To make sure it doesn’t get confused with the standard EQS SUV, Mercedes-Maybach has thought of a number of specific aesthetic elements, including the two-tone livery that characterizes the models in the luxury family and a bespoke interior layout that will offer a first class travel experience.

Two electric motors

“The Concept EQS represents the transformation of Mercedes-Maybach from a luxury brand steeped in tradition into an electric brand with a more progressive future,” explained Philipp Schiemer, number one of the Top End Vehicle Group of Mercedes-Benz, which is responsible for the Maybach and AMG divisions. According to the latest rumors collected by Autocar, the engine configuration of the new Maybach EQS SUV will include the simultaneous presence of two electric thrusterscapable of delivering a total of 650 HP of power and 950 Nm of torque.

New definition of luxury

We do know for sure that the car will be based on the new one MB.EA platform by Mercedes-Benz, the same one that will host the future electric versions of the C-Class and GLC. We’ll see if the German brand will undertake to make changes to what has already been shown on the reference concept: Mercedes-Benz is aware of how the definition of luxury is constantly evolvingit is no coincidence that it has targeted younger customers in key markets such as China, Russia, South Korea, the USA and Germany.