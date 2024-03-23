The electric mobility revolution meets uncompromising luxury in the new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV.

A vehicle that not only sets new standards in the luxury electric SUV segment but completely redefines the electric driving experience thanks to unprecedented innovation and an unmistakably Maybach design is now available to order in the Mercedes dealer network

Iconic design and elegant customization

The design of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 it is instantly recognisable, combining Maybach's classic elegance with modern touches that underline its innovative spirit. The Maybach emblem and radiator grille accentuate the vehicle's unique identity, while the optional two-tone paintwork adds a touch of exclusivity with its sophisticated pinstriping. The Night Series Package offers owners the ability to further enhance the vehicle's aesthetics with darker, progressive detailing, ensuring that each EQS 680 is a true masterpiece on wheels.

A living room on four wheels

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 promises a holistic comfort experience. With automatic comfort doors, both front and rear, access to the vehicle becomes a welcoming experience thanks also to perfectly orchestrated light elements. The interior, designed as an elegant living room, offers personalized light atmospheres and Maybach-specific fragrances, created to pamper the senses. The standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system elevates the sound experience to new levels, while extended NVH measures ensure exceptional acoustic comfort, especially for rear passengers.

Technological innovation and performance

With a power of 484 kW and a range of up to 612 kilometres, (combined energy consumption: 24.1-22.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 class A 1) the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV not only promises long journeys without worries but does so with a exceptional performance, thanks also to the standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The digital car key, compatible with Apple devices, makes vehicle access and sharing easier and safer, emphasizing Maybach's focus on convenience and advanced technology.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 represents the pinnacle of mobility luxury electric, offering an unprecedented driving experience that impeccably combines performance, style and comfort. With its launch in the US, German and European markets, Maybach not only strengthens its presence in the luxury electric vehicle segment but also sets a new benchmark for the entire industry.