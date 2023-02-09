The rich of the world also have to think about their money, of course. And that is fantastic with this Mercedes-Maybach plug-in hybrid.

It’s not easy being rich. At least, that’s what we all think here at the editorial office. Because being rich is very expensive. You pay much more tax than the poor fellow man, the energy bills in all your houses are sky-high and you pay the full whack of BPM if you buy a real rich box

But Mercedes-Maybach thinks along with its customers and comes up with a solution; the brand’s very first plug-in hybrid. It is about the S 580e and it ensures a much lower BPM if you come to cash it at the dealer on a random Wednesday. And the poor rich could use that, right?

Mercedes-Maybach plug-in hybrid

To start with the bad news right away; in the Mercedes-Maybach S 580e there is no full-fat V8 in the front. You have to make do with a 3 liter six-in-line in combination with an electric motor. Fortunately, the performance does not suffer, because the thing is just very fast.

The system power is 510 hp and the system torque is no less than 750 Nm. Yes, and with that even one wants to get over the top cab Mercedes making big strides. 0-100 goes in 5.1 seconds and the top is of course at a limited 250 kilometers per hour.

If you don’t feel like hearing that poor sound of a 6-cylinder while you’re in your Mercedes-Maybach, it can also drive 100 kilometers electrically with a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour. Of course you won’t get that far if you drive at full speed, but you already understood that yourself. Oh yes, the battery can be full again in half an hour.

Consumption is low. According to the roaring press release, the Mercedes Maybach S 580e plug-in hybrid only 0.8 to 1 liter per 100 kilometers. Curious how they measured that, probably just on the electric motor. Because this is very frugal, isn’t it?

Now of course you want to know what it costs, don’t you? Well, so do we. We just don’t know that yet. Mercedes hasn’t said to us yet. But one thing is certain, you pay a lot less BPM for it than for its fully petrol-fired brothers.

Can you buy some extra caviar again. That’s a good thing then.

