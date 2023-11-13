What a celebration for Lello

The historic link between Raffaele Marciello and the Mercedes will break at the end of 2023, after seven seasons full of successes, emotions and extraordinary results. The palmares put together by the Italian-Swiss driver with the Stuttgart company is of absolute prestige and has placed the 28-year-old native of Zurich in the Olympus of GT drivers.

The Marciello-Mercedes combination has collected a total of 3 ‘Overall’ titles, two Endurance Cups, a Sprint Cup, a victory at the 24 Hours of Spa in 2022, a victory in the FIA ​​GT World Cup in Macau in 2019, in addition to the record number of podiums Endurance, Sprint pole positions and an impressive series of race wins.

One last dance together. 😔 The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be the final race for @Team_RMarciello with the #WorldsFastestFamily. Let’s make it a special one. 🙌#AMG pic.twitter.com/IS6KhAMY0e — Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) November 13, 2023

The Last Dance

Marciello’s sporting history was worthily celebrated on the occasion of the Champions United event, organized by Mercedes to close the GT sporting season and which saw the former Ferrari Academy talent in the role of absolute protagonist. “I am touched – declared Marciello during the evening – as a farewell gift I was given the model of the car with which I won at Spa and AMG made a nice, very emotional film for me. We had another great evening together. I am very grateful to Mercedes-AMG because without them I wouldn’t be here now.”. Next weekend, on the weekend of November 16-19, Marciello will make his final outing as an official Mercedes-AMG driver during the FIA ​​GT World Cup in Macau.

For the occasion the Swiss will wear a special helmet which he presented in a post published on Twitter/X: “This special race will also be my last race for Mercedes-AMG – Marciello recalled once again – and for this occasion I will have a dedicated helmet through which I will show my gratitude to all my teammates, the teams and AMG with whom I have raced in these fantastic 7 years. Sorry if I forgot anyone. Let’s try to win our last race together“.