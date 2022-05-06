The predictions on the eve of Miami Grand Prix they are not yet among the most positive in the house Mercedes, especially after the admissions of drivers and their team principal Toto Wolff to find it difficult to solve the problems that have been plaguing the eight-season world champion team. A topic that has generated reason for interest and discussions even after the last GP in Imola, with many opinions coming from former drivers who have entered the F1 roll of honor.

Following a temporal order of the general statements, the British has also been included among the most recent Jenson Button, intervened to describe the unprecedented period that the Brackley team is experiencing right now. Interviewed by New York Postthe 2009 world champion expressed his opinion on the intricacies of Three-pointed starwhich could still be crucial to raise your head and become competitive again: “It’s unusual for a lot of the guys on the team, as it’s the first time they haven’t won – explained the 42-year-old – but it will be good for their careers. You need to lose sometimesit strengthens you as a person, you also learn a lot “.

Limited to the drivers, and in particular his former teammate in McLaren Lewis HamiltonButton also wanted to defend his compatriot from accusations of missteps due to a loss of motivation or, even worse, of quality: “He’s had a couple of bad races, but we all have them in our career – he added – he is in a difficult time, with people saying he is not doing as good a job as his teammate. He hasn’t lost his mind since last season, when he was winning races. He is a seven-time world champion, nearly eight, he will keep fighting as long as he wants. If he wants to be competitive, he will be competitive. He is a very important element for Mercedes, he has a lot of experience and knows how to develop a car ”.