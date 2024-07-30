Sudden growth

Three wins in the last four GPsafter having remained dry for the entire 2023 season and for 33 consecutive races. The Mercedes awakening after a long sleep lasting over a year and a half it was sudden and intoxicating. The Silver Arrows are still fourth in the Constructors’ standings and at Spa they had to swallow the bitter taste of the disqualification of George Russell, whose exclusion from the final finishing order due to an underweight single-seater denied the Anglo-German team a one-two that would have been well deserved. The signs for the future however are bright

Visiting from the upper floors

The steps forward compared to the start of the 2024 season are evident for the team led by Toto Wolff. So too the top management of the Stuttgart-based company wanted to take advantage of the start of the summer break to applaud the work done by the men and women who work every day in the two locations of the F1 team. So first in Brackley and then in Brixworth the CEO of Mercedes-Benz Group AG made his appearance: Hello Kallenius.

Fantastic to have the big boss of Mercedes-Benz AG, Ola Källenius, with us 🫡 Ola visited Brackley and Brixworth to talk future technology, underline the importance of F1 to the @MercedesBenz brand and congratulate the team for the recent progress 👏 He also headed to Oxford to… pic.twitter.com/ZhCaFXssYq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 30, 2024

The Swedish manager met all the team’s employees, talking to them about technologies for the future, underlining the importance of F1 for the Mercedes group – which is the constructor that currently supplies the largest number of customer teams in the Circus – and congratulating the team for the recent progress achieved. An important signal that comes directly from the top of the Mercedes hierarchy and that is certainly significant also in view of 2025.