Mercedes, as we know, has always loved the Auto e Moto d’Epoca show, the largest event in Europe dedicated to historic cars. So this year too – by the way everything will take place at the Bologna fair from 26 to 29 October and no longer in Padua – the Stuttgart house will offer visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the exciting history of the Star through its iconic coupés.

On the other hand, it should not be forgotten that Mercedes coupés have always been considered symbols of elegance and exclusivity, as explained by Mirco Scarchilli, head of marketing communication experience at Mercedes-Benz Italia, given that “the secret of their success lies in the fact that they are always were considered original models, with their own well-defined identity, and not simple two-door variants of sedans. These cars represent a bridge between the past and the future, and the continuity of the history of the Mercedes-Benz brand is reflected in their design.”

This is why during the show, Mercedes presents the Italian preview of the new CLE Coupé, “a model – they explain in Stuttgart – which represents the future of the brand and testifies to its determination to remain a leader in the automotive industry and in the mobility of the future ”.

But Mercedes-Benz Italia’s commitment is not limited to its exhibition presence. On October 25th, the company organized an unprecedented traveling ‘fuorisalone’ dedicated to vintage car enthusiasts in Bologna. A parade of historic cars crossed the streets of the city, celebrating the stars of the past and present and representing Mercedes-Benz’s approach to interpreting the class since 1886. In short, here is the Mercedes-Benz strategy explained, which highlights its pioneering role in the automotive industry during almost 140 years of history: this is the underlying theme of the company’s participation in Auto e Moto d’Epoca.