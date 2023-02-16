From June 1, 2023, Marc Langenbrinck is the new CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy. He replaces Stella at the head of the Italian branch Radek Jelineksince 2018 President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy.

Who is Marc Langenbrinck?

Marc Langenbrinck is an accomplished manager with 30-year career in the company. He joined Mercedes-Benz in 1995 and started his career in the strategy field sales and marketing.

After serving as Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Board in 2000, Group Strategy Director for Sales & Marketing and Financial Services in 2004, Fleet, Used and Corporate Sales Director in 2007 and Smart Manager in 2009, he expanded to passion his skills in the management and development of organizations and companies foreign Mercedes-Benz dealer networks.

After successful missions as CEO in France and Switzerlandwhere it achieved leadership of the premium market with both teams, is now moving further south to Italy.

