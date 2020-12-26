There are no seven without eight. This is the ambitious goal that Mercedes has set itself to achieve in the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship before embarking on the major regulatory change that the championship will undergo on a technical, financial and sporting level within two seasons. To the misfortune of the rest of the ‘Great Circus’ grill.

According to reports from Italy, the first simulations carried out in the CFD and wind tunnel with the W12 that Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will drive have yielded excellent results. Not only have Brackley engineers completely nullified the 10% downforce loss that the FIA ​​and Pirelli intended to achieve by making various modifications to the floor and diffuser of the cars of this edition, but they have identified several areas of the car where there is still a wide room for improvement.

Similarly, the first tests carried out at the Brixworth factory on the EQ Power + 2021 power unit have also reported good news for the seven-time champions. Thanks to the use of innovative materials and fuels by the department headed by Hywel Thomas, the new silver arrow will be 25 horsepower more powerful in 2021 without compromising its reliability.

A remarkable development that will surely allow the Germans to keep the vanguard in this section next year, since it should be remembered that during the qualifying of the Styrian GP 2020 some reports indicated that Mercedes had an advantage of 28 horsepower over Honda, 37 over Renault and 42 over Ferrari.

