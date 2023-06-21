You can paint a wall yourself, but a real painter will do it better. You can cook yourself, but a chef does it better. Car manufacturers can make their own voice assistant, but here too the experts can do better. Mercedes now also recognizes this and has entered into a partnership with Microsoft to install ChatGPT as a voice assistant.

For now, the smart AI bot is only coming to US models. From June 16, the voice assistant can be installed in more than 900,000 Mercedes cars in the United States. Users can install ChatGPT through the Mercedes app or simply by saying to the car ‘Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program’.

What makes Mercedes’ voice assistant so smart?

According to Mercedes, ChatGPT can better answer complex questions. For example, you can ask for details about your destination, for example by asking the chatbot for a recipe for dinner when you are on your way to the supermarket. Indeed, the most difficult questions in life are a piece of cake for the voice assistant.

In addition, ChatGPT could not only answer, but also conduct entire conversations. Handy if you need to stay awake. Almost all new cars now have a voice assistant, but the options are often limited to saying you’re cold or asking about the weather. With ChatGTP you can really ask anything.

As is the case these days, the update was sent wirelessly to the cars. American customers of Mercedes can try out the new voice assistant for the next three months. The brand then looks at what needs to be improved, after which a strategy is rolled out for the rest of the world. Then the voice assistant from Mercedes should also be available in other languages.