It’s now me for Mercedes. The team once started as a mid-engine with Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher. Then they had hit a home run with the V6 turbo engine, giving Mercedes a huge lead over the competition. Not only that, the car was also very good. Add to that the fact that they had a top driver in Lewis Hamilton and it is no surprise that they were able to string together the championships.

The new rules in 2022 did not work out well for Mercedes. Their ‘Zero-pod’ philosophy has not proved successful. Both Toto and Hamilton have already expressed great concern about the sporting performance to be expected. Fortunately, Helmut Marko is still there. The characteristic Austrian goes the extra mile.

Mercedes is going to get much worse

He thinks that Mercedes will get much worse and will fall out of the traditional Top 3. He sees that the traditional rival from Brackley is getting weaker and weaker. Not only that, he also sees – just like anyone with an internet connection and a functioning retina – that Aston Martin is rapidly approaching.

Alonso is going to annoy Mercedes if they don’t do something about it soon. Helmut Marko, said this without a smile. Really and truly.

Well, actually Alonso is already doing that. The Spaniard took fifth position yesterday during qualifying at the GP of Bahrain, ahead of both Mercedes. Lance Stroll – with a hand injury and a broken toe – is right behind them. Also don’t forget that Lance Stroll has barely made any miles with the new Aston Martin.

Is she right?

Now Marko is always good for a bold statement. Often in favor of their own team. So we all have to take it all with a grain of salt. Or not?

Because soberly seen, Mercedes has performed really badly. Remember, Alonso was pretty messy on his last lap with little mistakes in three corners. Added up, he couldn’t have taken pole anyway, but he did lose a tenth or 2-3. It may be that Aston Martin is already further ahead than Mercedes is now.

But there is another danger and it is a huge one close midfield. As we had a few rearguard teams in recent years, that hardly seems to be the case now. Teams such as Alpine, Alfa Romeo and Haas are closer to Merceds than ever.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader! What do you think? Is Mercedes in a downward spiral? Or will they still find their way up? Let us know in the comments!

