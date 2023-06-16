Diego Sousai

06/15/2023 – 23:55

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft have agreed to add ChatGPT to Mercedes-Benz cars in the United States. ChatGPT is Microsoft’s “generative artificial intelligence” software that can engage in realistic human-like dialogue.

Mercedes vehicles already have voice command capabilities, allowing drivers to use the phrase “Hey Mercedes” followed by a short command to do things like adjust the temperature in the vehicle, find a navigation destination or make a call. ChatGPT would make those voice commands more fluid and natural and could enable additional functions, according to Microsoft.

Rather than just responding to simple commands, the system can engage in a seemingly more natural conversation. The system will be able to remember the context of what is being discussed and dialogue with the driver or occupants of the vehicle. With ChatGPT, the system will be able to respond to a wider range of requests, including those that may not be related to the car or driver. Can drivers ask for a quick recipe, for example, or what is the best time of year for a trip to Colorado?

The ChatGPT system can also interface with other apps to handle things like making restaurant reservations or buying movie tickets, according to Microsoft.

Mercedes owners in the United States with the MBUX infotainment system will be able to beta test the ChatGPT system starting June 16 using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program”.

On the Internet, ChatGPT has been used to do things like research and write essays, pick stocks, and sometimes provide useless answers to people in crisis.

Over the past decade, automakers, including Mercedes, have created increasingly sophisticated voice command systems for their vehicles. They are considered safer for drivers to use than buttons or touchscreens because drivers don’t have to take their eyes off the road to use them. Some research has shown that the mental processing required to use voice commands is still distracting.























