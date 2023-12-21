First rumble of 2024

There Mercedes is ready to leave behind a 2023 that brought her second place in the Constructors' standings, defended tooth and nail from Ferrari's assault in the Abu Dhabi 2023 grand finale, but also the first winless season in F1 since 2011. It is therefore better to look to the future.

So the Anglo-German team decided to light up the 2024 car at the Brixworth motoring headquarters. The first roar of what will be the power unit ofhighly anticipated W15 – the car that in the dreams of Mercedes fans should allow Lewis Hamilton to chase the eighth world championship title of his career – was published on the profile Twitter/X of the team.

Now the break for Christmas

10 seconds of roar accompanied by the satisfied looks of the technicians of the black-silver arrows, who hope to finally react to the crisis of results which led them to win just one Grand Prix out of 44 disputed from the introduction of the new technical regulation at the beginning of 2022.

Now the short will begin for all teams winter closurea prelude to what will be the final rush at the beginning of 2024 to be ready for the presentations of the single-seaters and the traditional pre-season tests which will provide an initial evaluation of the work carried out by the teams in recent months.