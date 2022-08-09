The numbers make it clear and the statements of all team members confirm it, whether they are drivers, engineers or managers: Mercedes is returning. After a tremendous start to 2022 from the point of view of performance, especially thinking about what the predictions of the coward were and the results to which the house of the star had accustomed its fans, now the silver arrows seem to have taken the right path. In terms of performance, there is no doubt that Ferrari and Red Bull are still a step ahead of the Brackley team. However, there is one aspect in which Mercedes has already returned widely ahead of the competition: thereliability. In fact, in the first 13 races of the season the Anglo-German team was the only one to always place at least one car in the points every weekend.

Mercedes’ streak of consecutive useful results has been going on for 29 races. The last double zero dates back to the Azerbaijani GP 2021. Both Red Bull and Ferrari, on the other hand, had to collect one Sunday each without any points collected: the Milton Keynes team won the opening race of the season, in Bahrain; the reds, on the other hand, did not reach the finish line in Azerbaijan. All of these knockouts were due to reliability issues. Mercedes on the other hand this year has suffered so far only one withdrawal: that of George Russell, at Silverstone, with the Englishman involved in a carom at the start. Lewis Hamilton, for his part, is the only driver on the grid this year to have always seen the checkered flag.

The incredible consistency of performance of the two English drivers is allowing Mercedes to create one sensational comeback in the constructors’ standings against Ferrari. Despite not having won any races against the four of the Italian team, in fact, Mercedes is only 30 points away from the Prancing Horse in the constructors’ championship, with nine more races to go and a markedly growing trend in results.