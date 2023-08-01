News in Mexico City

Formula 1 officially went on vacation at the end of the Belgian Grand Prix, but even after Spa-Francorchamps, in reality, the team’s activities and decisions did not stop. The proof is in the officiality of the Mercedeswhich will appear in Mexico (from 27 to 29 October) with a novelty: on the occasion of first free practice sessionat the wheel of the W14 there will indeed be Frederik VestiDanish driver currently engaged in the Formula 2 championship as well as a member of Mercedes Junior Team from 2021.

Still in Formula 1

For the 21-year-old it will thus be the first absolute participation in the Circus during an official race weekend, but not the first experience with an F1 car: already last yearVesti in fact had the opportunity to get on track at Yas Marinain that case on the occasion of the postseason tests. In doing so, the Brackley house has also become the first to have the name of a pilot rookies in the top flight that he will necessarily have to field on at least two weekends during FP1 this season, as required by the sporting regulations. All the teams, especially to encourage the growth of young drivers, are in fact required to comply with this rule which has already been in force since last year. In Mexico City, the young Mercedes talent will temporarily take the place of George Russell.

Mercedes junior driver Frederik Vesti will drive for Mercedes during FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix! Fred currently sits in second place in the Formula 2 standings this season. Every team has to let a rookie driver complete two FP1 sessions this season. [@TV2SPORTdk] pic.twitter.com/e2devi51Ur — Mercedes-AMG F1 News (@MercedesNewsUK) July 31, 2023

Experience in Formula 2

In anticipation of this appointment, Vesti will in the meantime be back on track at Zandvoort at the end of August for the Formula 2 championship, in which he is in full battle to win the title. However, the Dane from Prema is back from a more than disappointing weekend at Spa, in which he presented himself as leader of the standings. However, in the starting lap of the Feature Racesensationally lost control of his car, impacting the barriers and not starting the race. A mistake that cost the leadership, which now sees Theo Pourchaire 12 points ahead of his rival. During his career, Vesti became champion of the European Regional Formula in 2019.